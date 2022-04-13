Grains, other commodities remain bullish

With the war in Ukraine showing no signs of a peaceful resolution to further complicate world food and energy trade, the path of least resistance is higher as several end users remain behind on purchases entering a slow-starting U.S. planting season, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. All factors remain bullish even at record high price levels for many raw materials.
A lot of the Corn Belt is going to be 3 to 10 degrees below normal over the next seven days, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. In the meantime, there is snow over Montana moving into Western Minnesota.
There is talk of slower farmer selling in Brazil due to the short crop, and the trucker strike in Argentina continues, which may slow exports, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing.