Grains, other commodities remain bullish

With the war in Ukraine showing no signs of a peaceful resolution to further complicate world food and energy trade, the path of least resistance is higher as several end users remain behind on purchases entering a slow-starting U.S. planting season, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. All factors remain bullish even at record high price levels for many raw materials.

A lot of the Corn Belt is going to be 3 to 10 degrees below normal over the next seven days, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. In the meantime, there is snow over Montana moving into Western Minnesota.

There is talk of slower farmer selling in Brazil due to the short crop, and the trucker strike in Argentina continues, which may slow exports, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

WASDE coming tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the release of the USDA WASDE report, with CHS Hedging expecting lower U.S. grain carryout in wheat, higher carryout in corn an…

WASDE anticipation drives trade

Much of today’s session was spent with traders getting final positions in place ahead of tomorrow’s supply and demand figures, according to Ka…

Corn

Corn was mostly lower on the day but came up late in the session to finish a few cents higher, according to CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn markets are expected to see quiet trade with the WASDE one day away, CHS Hedging said. Brazil’s corn crop was up 3.3 mmt, to 115.6 mmt, f…

Wheat surges as corn and soy ease

The grains were mixed with wheat on the rise from dryness in the U.S. plains and the war in Ukraine and soybeans on the defensive from slowed …

Wet weather to blanket Corn Belt

Most of the Corn Belt will see some rain over the next seven days, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. North Dakota, in particular, is going …

Corn

Friday’s WASDE report had a bearish tilt to it, but the market managed to rally anyway, a reaction that we refer to as a fundamental rejection…

Corn

Some estimate Argentina’s corn crop to be near 49 million metric tons versus the USDA’s last estimate of 53 million tons, said Scott Masters o…

