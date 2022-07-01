Grains, other commodities taking dive

People are also reading…
Commodity markets in general continue to tumble, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Bloomberg Commodity Index has lost 15% from its high that was posted just on June 8. This thing has just collapsed the past few weeks. Commodity markets as a whole are under a lot of pressure. This is not just corn, soybeans and wheat.
Argentina has had a tough La Nina cycle for the past three years and its wheat crop is again under severe stress, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. There remain weather threats on the fringes that will become more important after Thursday’s report.