Grains plummet overnight

Yesterday’s export sales report was disappointing, and may have been the catalyst for a sharply lower opening this morning, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Corn, soybeans and wheat were all down by double digits.
There is definitely some liquidation going on, which really started following yesterday’s export sales report, where we saw total sales come in behind expectations, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Probably more importantly, we saw China cancel some corn and bean sales while also not adding to any new ones. “Obviously, there is a big disappointment there,” he said.
Southern Brazil’s forecast took a wetter turn in the early morning run Thursday, but Argentina looks to remain mostly dry for the next two weeks, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Northern Brazil is dry enough for some harvest progress but harvest remains well behind schedule.