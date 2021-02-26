 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains plummet overnight

Grains plummet overnight

Yesterday’s export sales report was disappointing, and may have been the catalyst for a sharply lower opening this morning, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Corn, soybeans and wheat were all down by double digits.

There is definitely some liquidation going on, which really started following yesterday’s export sales report, where we saw total sales come in behind expectations, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Probably more importantly, we saw China cancel some corn and bean sales while also not adding to any new ones. “Obviously, there is a big disappointment there,” he said.

Southern Brazil’s forecast took a wetter turn in the early morning run Thursday, but Argentina looks to remain mostly dry for the next two weeks, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Northern Brazil is dry enough for some harvest progress but harvest remains well behind schedule.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Weekly USDA winter wheat crop ratings did not drop as much as feared on Monday, and there is also forecast that over the next week U.S. south …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market traded higher on technical buying and the follow through from yesterday’s firmer close in Chicago, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

World vegetable oil prices continue to trade higher and many making new contract highs, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China is sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The slow harvest in Brazil “coupled with rain in the forecast” is helping U.S. soybean numbers move higher in the overnight trade, CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on strength in the soy oil and soy meal markets, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower overnight as traders are still uncertain with how much damage the recent cold snap has done to the crop, CHS Hedging …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News