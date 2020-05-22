“Quiet grain markets ahead of the long holiday weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Farmers are busy in the field, pushing hard to get the crops in ahead of this weekend’s rain events. The grains were mostly lower on lack of fresh supportive news along with a bout of pre-weekend positioning.”
“Overnight developments with the status of Hong Kong have raised tensions between the US and China, and that was a notable source of pressure on the soy complex as it dampens the outlook for additional US soy exports to China,” the Hightower Report said. “A modest pullback in the Brazilian currency also weighed on soybean prices as it gives an advantage to Brazilian exports.”