Grain markets rebounded on extremely cold temperatures in crop areas yet to finish harvest, Allendale said. Traders and funds supported the markets as well on some profit-taking, short selling on renewed optimism we could see a U.S.–China trade deal soon after Trump’s speech in New York City.
Traders “may have growing fears over getting that final third of the corn crop and 15 percent of the bean crop out the fields,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “It could lead to a very interesting few weeks for the cash markets in particular.”