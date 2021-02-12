Grains recovering from down day

Yesterday’s action signals that the market is trying to find a range to consolidate after the Tuesday’s USDA report disappointed the bulls, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. With the impressive run since the summer, the potential consolidation levels can be significant moves so the market likely will proceed cautiously until the USDA releases data that answers some of the current uncertainties.
Spring insurance guarantees for corn and soybeans are on pace to be very strong, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The February average for December corn at Thursday’s close was $4.51, up 63% from last year’s guarantee. The soybean average was $11.65, up $2.48 from last year’s guarantee. “The row-crop farmer is set up very well for 2021,” he said.
Conditions will continue to be favorable in most of Brazil the next two weeks, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Net drying will occur through next Thursday from La Pampa into Corrientes and eastern Formosa of Argentina. Last evening’s GFS model run also continued to show greater rainfall for Argentina in the second week of the outlook compared to the first.