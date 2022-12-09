 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grains remain bearish despite crop woes in Argentina

This week’s pattern of severely mixed trade remained intact as beans rallied to new two-and-a-half-month highs on a combination of improving demand news and the continued deterioration of Argentina’s crop, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Since Argentina is the world leader in exporting bean meal (Brazil is the leading exporter of beans), the current trend is supportive to beans but remains mixed as grain demand and world economic news leans more bearish,” he said. “The December USDA report will be released today but is not expected to hold any shocking updates.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that China dropped many of its quarantine and testing requirements and curtailed the power of local officials to shut down entire city blocks, as the government accelerates plans to dismantle zero-Covid controls in the wake of nationwide protests. The speed of Beijing’s retreat from its pandemic regime suggests the country’s leaders are now more concerned about the damage those controls have caused to China’s economy than the risk of worsening Covid infections that surged to a record high in November, the article said.

The weather situation in Argentina is threatening, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The temperature today is going to get up to 107F,” he said. “It’s hot and dry, and not a ton of rain in the forecast.”

