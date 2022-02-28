Grains rise amid Ukraine crisis

The grain markets are sharply higher today, led by wheat markets as there is talk of losing supply out of the Black Sea, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
At this point, it seems difficult to paint an even more bullish setup for soybean prices than what the market was experiencing last Thursday.
“However, it will take some expectation that the war is coming to an end in a relatively short period of time to turn the trend down,” the Hightower Report said today.
Just before the rise in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, China signed a deal with Russia lifting import restrictions on wheat and barley, media reports said. But for now, the grain and oilseed markets are back in rally mode on the last day of the month, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.