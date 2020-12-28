 Skip to main content
Grains rise on Argentine port workers dispute

Grain markets pushed higher as South American crop supply struggles continue with lower than expected production in Argentina and Brazil topped with an Argentine port strike that continues as both sides cannot agree on mutual terms, Allendale said. Traders will be watching progress in South America as well as tomorrow’s Argentine union meeting.

Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 epidemic, China saw its 17th consecutive bumper year in 2020, with grain output reaching nearly 670 billion kilograms, up 5.65 billion kg or 0.9 percent from a year earlier, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

