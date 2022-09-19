Grains see mixed trade on Monday

People are also reading…
“Soybeans started the day off to a lower start, but quickly began moving higher following reports from the USDA that a sale of 136,000 tons of soybeans to China for 22/23 occurred,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This is significant because there have been concerns about the level of Chinese demand for US soybeans as China has been purchasing from South America.”
Overall, it was a mixed day for grains. “Grain markets were mixed on the day with the wheat markets sharply lower as corn and soybeans finished higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The US dollar firmed back higher while the equity markets traded both sides today.”