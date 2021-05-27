Grains see strong Thursday on demand

Thursday was a strong day for grain markets, supported by strong export news and demand. “Grain markets had sharp gains today, erasing early week losses,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales news appeared to be the catalyst; outside markets didn’t have nearly as active a day.”
“(Corn) Export sales for both old and new crop were supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “21.9 mln bushels was noted for the 2020/21 season while new crop sales of 224 mb were noted for new crop. This is a massive new crop number and reflects the string of large purchases, by China, announced last week.”