Grains selling off as dollar rises

“Full day of broad-based selling in the markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Grains got smashed today, along with the equity markets weaker and the US dollar significantly higher. Tropical system sifting around the gulf area and looking to make big splash along the coast and north in the Delta area.”

Analysts say the long-term weather maps do have some variation, so some of the weather impacts could change. “Maps do differ on amounts and coverage,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Our weather guy was looking for these rains earlier in June and could still see drier and warmer US July and August weather.”

