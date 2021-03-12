 Skip to main content
Grains shift from demand to supply tone

Markets are lacking a fresh bullish catalyst to keep the funds from further liquidation, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. As South America captures more world export business, the demand story is losing some of its shine.

“It feels like we’re in a transition period as we shift the focus from demand to supplies,” he said.

There is an about 60% chance of a transition from La Niña to neutral conditions during the Northern Hemisphere spring 2021, between April and June, a U.S. government weather forecaster said.

In Argentina, some improvement in soil moisture is still expected in the next two weeks, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Argentina corn rating is down 8% to 17% good or excellent. In Brazil, conditions in center west production areas will still be wetter than preferred while net drying will continue farther south in Rio Grande do Sul.

CropWatch Weekly Update

