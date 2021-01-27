Grains shooting up to start the day

Grains were up sharply across the board Wednesday morning. China made a huge purchase of 1.36 million tons of U.S. corn this week, or about 53 million bushels, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain, which helped rally this market to fresh contract highs.
The CEO of Archer Daniels Midland said Tuesday during the company’s earnings call that everything is positive in regards to U.S. ag products. The CEO expects annual corn exports to China to increase by 25 million metric tons as the hog herd rebuilds. He expects record U.S. crop exports in the first quarter.
The latest NOAA data shows a strengthening La Nina could suggest a warmer and drier summer for the United States, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.