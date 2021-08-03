 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains show price weakness as traders watch forecasts

Grains show price weakness as traders watch forecasts

“The grain markets were on the defensive from spillover weakness in the energy markets and forecasts for improving rain chances across the US Midwest later this week and/or weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wall Street traded higher on strength in Apple and healthcare stocks, along with an uptick in corporate earnings reports.”

Soybeans fell Tuesday due to a variety of factors. “Soybean ended sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wetter US Midwest 2 week weather forecast, fact USDA NASS increase weekly US soybean crop ratings and concern about US soybean demand all triggered selling below key support.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The extent of hit and miss rains for Iowa over the next two weeks will be closely watched, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended the week trading lower,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The questions surrounding the production for this u…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Dry and warm weather outlooks are supporting the soybean market, but a slow export sales pace “and lack of new China buying” offered strong re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Brazilian prices are on the rise as there is a “low domestic supply” and “dryness and frost” are causing stress on the southern hemisphere cro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There was sharply lower palmoil prices, which weighed on the soyoil market today, ADM Investor Services said. “Dry U.S. Midwest weather offere…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News