Grains show price weakness as traders watch forecasts

“The grain markets were on the defensive from spillover weakness in the energy markets and forecasts for improving rain chances across the US Midwest later this week and/or weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wall Street traded higher on strength in Apple and healthcare stocks, along with an uptick in corporate earnings reports.”
Soybeans fell Tuesday due to a variety of factors. “Soybean ended sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wetter US Midwest 2 week weather forecast, fact USDA NASS increase weekly US soybean crop ratings and concern about US soybean demand all triggered selling below key support.”