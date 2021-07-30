 Skip to main content
Grains slide lower to close week

Ag markets and equity markets both moved lower to finish the week, despite the current weather outlook. “The Ag markets were down hard due to month end as well,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The weather maps didn’t look to bring much for relief, leaving the trade wondering why the selloff was so severe.”

“China has also been vocal about reining in commodity costs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Generally, people or businesses who vocalize concerns about cost probably need to be a buyer. Our interpretation is that China needs to be a buyer. Yet with harvest just around the corner in three to four weeks in the South, end-user buying may be more hand to mouth.”

