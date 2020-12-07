Grain markets continued to slide lower as crop conditions improve in Brazil and Argentina, Allendale said. Demand for U.S. grain has also slowed down over the last few weeks creating export sale concerns. Trade is expecting light volume trading as we head towards Thursday’s monthly WASDE report.
With the former chairman of the House Ag Committee losing his re-election bid, a new chairman will take over on January 20. It appears that David Scott, a democrat from suburban Atlanta, will be the new committee leader, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.. He will be the first non-rural ag state representative to be the chairman. With farm programs tied in with the food stamp and SNAP programs, it appears the committee will begin to focus more on, the urban and low-income programs rather than the ag sector.