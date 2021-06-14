Grains slide on weather

Grain markets had a down day to begin the week as traders watched the forecasts. "Big down day in the grain markets on forecast for more favorable weather across the US Midwest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Last week’s rain events brought much needed moisture to parts of North Dakota and the Canadian Prairies.”
Trade est. that weekly US soybean crop rating could be down 2% from last week and near 65% Good/Excellent,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel over the next 2 weeks, ratings could continue to drop. This suggests USDA 2021 crop yield of 50.8 could be too high. Last years yield was 50.2.”