Grains slip lower with no fresh news

Crop markets saw little fresh news Friday to wrap up the week.
“Commodity markets slipped lower today in absence of any fresh news,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Grains continued to digest yesterday’s USDA report numbers. The new month did not bring new money, as equities were nearly flat, while the dollar rose 300 points.”
Analysts are watching to see if shipping issues from Brazil could impact China’s soybean purchasing plans.
“There is talk that China may be buying U.S. soybeans for April/May due to Brazil vessel congestion,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA will not estimate U.S. 2022/23 soybean S/D until May. Some fear carryout could be as high as 450.”