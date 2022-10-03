Grains start the month mixed with various pressures on price

Low water levels on the Mississippi caused barge freight to skyrocket last week, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging and he says forecasts for October do not show many signs of relief.
Concerns mount that Russia may not extend the agreement to allow the safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments, Paumen said.
The latest USDA report shows tighter beginning corn stocks and expresses some yield concerns. However, exports and use for ethanol have been running behind the usual pace for early in the season, The Hightower Report said today.