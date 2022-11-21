 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grains start the shortened trading week lower

Grains are starting the week lower as China reported three COVID-19 deaths and three city lockdowns with may offer resistance in the markets. Last week traders were hoping that a slight reduction of strict COVID-19 restrictions would help China slumping economy and raw material imports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

People are also reading…

Ukrainian President Zelensky says the U.S. Agency for International Development fund will provide an additional $20 million to purchase grain from the Black Sea for the UN World Food Programme, Kevin Stockard of CHS Investor Services said today.

It will be a shorter trading week with commodity markets closing as normal on Wednesday, closed all day Thursday, and closed early at 12:05 on Friday.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The massive sale reported yesterday to Mexico will ensure another solid export sales report next week but continued follow through will be nee…

Global demand hurting crops

“The extension of the Ukraine agreement was the lead-in story for the grain markets this morning, with mixed indications on the outside market…

Corn

“Corn futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Strong US domestic feeder and crush basis offered support. Fact U…

Corn

“December corn gapped lower overnight but by the close it had recovered to being only 1 ½ cents lower on the day,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedgin…

Russian attack hitting crop markets

Reports circulated that Russia may be agreeable to an extension of the Ukraine grain export corridor agreement. The current deal expires on Sa…

Crop markets ease Wednesday

Grain markets had a slightly down day on Wednesday, and were fairly relaxed after a day of strong relations to global headlines Tuesday. “A de…

Corn

Corn markets are lower on the news of extensions of the Ukraine shipments, CHS Hedging said. The market is also trading lower on the strength …

Corn

Total export inspections yesterday were poor at 19.1 mb which was well below the 43.6 mb needed to meet the USDA’s forecast, and total inspect…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News