Grains start the shortened trading week lower

Grains are starting the week lower as China reported three COVID-19 deaths and three city lockdowns with may offer resistance in the markets. Last week traders were hoping that a slight reduction of strict COVID-19 restrictions would help China slumping economy and raw material imports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
People are also reading…
Ukrainian President Zelensky says the U.S. Agency for International Development fund will provide an additional $20 million to purchase grain from the Black Sea for the UN World Food Programme, Kevin Stockard of CHS Investor Services said today.
It will be a shorter trading week with commodity markets closing as normal on Wednesday, closed all day Thursday, and closed early at 12:05 on Friday.