Grains start the week higher on dry forecasts

Grains start the week higher on dry forecasts

Ag markets face a bevy of data this week, starting with July WASDE at 11 a.m. today. “Expectations for changes to summer yields are low, but we will get the first look at new crop carryover data using the numbers from the June 30 report,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The wild card will be what the USDA does with Spring Wheat.” Ratings have been so poor, something will likely be done with spring wheat yields, Payne said, but he doesn’t expect lower yields for corn or soybeans on the report.

The market is positioning ahead of today’s USDA supply and demand report. “None of the analysts surveyed for the Reuters survey expect the yield to be raised on this report,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update today.

