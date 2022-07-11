 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grains start the week notably higher

Corn is gaping higher to start the week as the U.S. Midwest and Europe two-week weather forecast is mostly warm and dry, Total Farm Marketing said early this morning. “There is also concern about the drop in Argentina and Ukraine corn exports that could shift demand to U.S.,” TFM said.

People are also reading…

Grains are higher this morning while off the overnight high, following dry and warm temperature forecasts. When China announced new COVID-19 shutdowns, it weighed on prices as inflation concerns continue, sad Steve Freed of ADM Investors this morning.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko claimed on Twitter over the weekend that Russian forces are systematically destroying crop fields by setting fire to them, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heat wave may boost crop prices

Grain markets are watching a “dome of heat” build over the corn belt today, CHS Hedging said, setting up a double-digit gain overnight. “Equit…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are finishing near their highs on a strong start to the week. November’s contract filled the chart gap made on Thursday, finis…

Soybeans

A lower soy oil market provided some resistance for soybean markets. “Soybeans had a back and forth day with it finishing modestly higher,” Br…

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower as the Winter Wheat harvest is expanding through the Great Plains and Midwest. Trends are down in all three markets. …

Corn

"Word of China’s $200 bln dollar stimulus helped attract new buying,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The fact Ukraine said th…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News