Grains start the week notably higher

Corn is gaping higher to start the week as the U.S. Midwest and Europe two-week weather forecast is mostly warm and dry, Total Farm Marketing said early this morning. “There is also concern about the drop in Argentina and Ukraine corn exports that could shift demand to U.S.,” TFM said.
Grains are higher this morning while off the overnight high, following dry and warm temperature forecasts. When China announced new COVID-19 shutdowns, it weighed on prices as inflation concerns continue, sad Steve Freed of ADM Investors this morning.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko claimed on Twitter over the weekend that Russian forces are systematically destroying crop fields by setting fire to them, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.