Grains start to stem losses

Analysts are watching to see how export efforts can pick up after storm damage in the Gulf region, as well as the next USDA report. “The focus remains on moving export programs while the process of rebuild and restoring power gets underway at the gulf,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “USDA S&D report scheduled for release on Friday, Sept. 10.”
“Soybeans tried to bounce higher from an oversold position,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Funds were small net buyers after weekly US soybean export sales were higher than expected. Some feel US September soybean sales pace could remain below last year but pace could improve Oct and Nov.”