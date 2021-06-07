Grains start week “gapping higher”

Corn futures gapped higher overnight along with the wheat and beans as Brazil’s drought continues to worsen, said Total Farm Marketing is its Sunrise Update today.
“Brazil continues to capture almost all of the global soy export demand. Although, it is believed that Brazil could be out of soybeans by August – which would then lead the U.S. to take over at that point,” TFM said.
This afternoon’s Crop Progress Report will include the soybean ratings for the first time this year, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.