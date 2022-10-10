 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grains starting the week higher

Grains are up to start the week with China back from its holiday. Soybeans are higher on hopes China will soon return to buy U.S. soybeans as domestic soybean crush margins are record high, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.

Markets are open, but government offices are closed for Columbus Day, so Crop Progress and Weekly Inspections reports will be delayed until tomorrow, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

There are a lot of moving parts traders will be watching when the USDA releases its October WASDE report on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Freed said.

