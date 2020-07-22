“I’m a little bit concerned about USDA’s 1920-21 demand numbers pushing higher, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. “I don’t know if we’ll actually see that increase based on the COVID situation in the United States, with restaurant demand down and global export trade down. That would also add to the corn, soybean and wheat carryouts.”
With rain falling across Illinois it is hard to make corn rally and despite the record heat and heat indexes in the ECB. The forecasts remain largely non-threatening which will continue to cap rallies in corn and beans, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Grain markets were slightly higher overnight as the early August forecast has moved moderately drier. This would raise yield risk more for soybeans than corn, according to Allendale.