Equity markets recovered a bit overnight, with the Dow implied open “over 1,000 points higher,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. However, those gains are about half of what was lost yesterday.
Markets will be focused on the WASDE report coming out today, Allendale said. Estimates for corn ending stocks are at 1.888 bln bushels, soybean stocks at 426,000 bushels and wheat stocks are expected to come in at 944,000 bushels.
World estimates for today’s report are expected to show corn at 297.25 mln tonnes, soybeans at 99.33 mln tonnes and wheat at 288.47 mln tonnes.