Tuesday’s USDA acreage report showed a substantial drop in corn acres from what was expected. “The big news today was a drop in projected (corn) acres,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The market was expecting 95.2 million planted acres. Today’s figure of 92 million, 3.2 million acres less than the pre-report estimate, was a surprise to the market.”
“The grain markets started out higher on short covering and Chinese buying optimism while waiting for the release of the USDA data,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices traded much higher midday on less than expected acreage numbers around the horn. June 1 stocks figures were mostly overshadowed by the smaller acreage numbers.”