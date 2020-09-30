The markets were stronger on a mostly favorable stocks report released by USDA this morning, according to CHS Hedging. Favorable weather and a strong stock market also helped.
The U.S. grain and soybean inventory as of Sept. 1 was below trade estimates and well under year ago figures, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. The U.S. had 1.995 billion bushels of corn compared to 2.22 billion bushels a year ago and soybean reserves totaled 523 million bushels this year compared to 909 million bushels a year ago.