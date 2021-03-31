 Skip to main content
Grains surge on USDA report

Today’s USDA acreage estimates surprised the trade and the result was certainly bullish, according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting. USDA estimated corn acres for this year at 91.1 million acres and soybeans at 87.6 million acres, both well below trade estimates. Wheat came in at 46.4 million acres.

Trade was very surprised by USDA’s acreage estimates, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. The figure for soybeans is garnering the most attention because it indicates that even if the U.S. has a trendline yield of 50.8 bu. Per acre it would likely still lead to a drop in reserves.

