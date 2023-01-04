Grains take another hit Wednesday

Soy markets rebounded today, but liquidation hit prices before the day’s close. “Corn and wheat markets were pummeled again on selling tied to very weak exports and beneficial moisture falling in much of the central, northern and southeast crop areas,” CHS Hedging said.
“China’s COVID surge has traders worried about a slowdown in the world economy,” CHS Hedging said.
U.S. fertilizer prices are declining as buyers in the U.S. “review producers’ recently released winter and spring pricing programs,” ADM Investor Services said.