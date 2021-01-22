 Skip to main content
Grains take big hit Friday

Today was a “big down day,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, and headlines likely won’t give answers why. Sloup said the drop was due to technical weakness and money flow. “This can often of a big impact on prices and why we saw some fireworks in today’s trade.”

There are concerns the new COVID-19 strain will spread quickly which saw traders sell off many commodities today in a brutal day for the grains. Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.

Economic weakness in Japan and Europe also hit Wall Street trading too, Heesch said, as there are worries the relief package proposed by the Biden administration is going to see resistance from congress republicans.

CropWatch Weekly Update

