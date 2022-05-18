Grains take hit Wednesday

Grains were pressured for the majority of today’s session while soybeans were mixed, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
Soybeans ended lower, as did corn and wheat, according to ADM Investor Services. Talk of a U.S. recession was a factor.
Grains were pressured for the majority of today’s session while soybeans were mixed, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
Soybeans ended lower, as did corn and wheat, according to ADM Investor Services. Talk of a U.S. recession was a factor.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.