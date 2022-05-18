 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grains take hit Wednesday

Grains were pressured for the majority of today’s session while soybeans were mixed, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Soybeans ended lower, as did corn and wheat, according to ADM Investor Services. Talk of a U.S. recession was a factor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

