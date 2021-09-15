Grains trade higher on lower yields

“The grain and oilseed complex saw higher trade today as yield reports come in lower than expected,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “The energy complex is higher as propane and natural gas spike upwards. … USDA Economic Research Service released data showing retail prices for beef, pork and chicken remained at record levels in August.”
Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said, “Despite the fact USDA announced cancellation of open and unshipped U.S. soybean sales to China and unknown, soybean futures ended higher. U.S. Gulf is not yet ready to load soybeans to China, so they were forced to pay +300 over for spot Brazil beans.”