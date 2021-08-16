Grains trading in new post-report range

Harvest countdown continues as The Pro Farmer crop tour begins today with their yield estimates for South Dakota and Ohio to be released tonight, Bryant Sanderson and CHS Hedging said this morning. Also, Allendale starts is annual harvest survey today through Aug. 27 with results released on Aug. 30, Mike Lung said today.
We just got through a “slew of” economic data and the macro action is not slowing down this week, including the release of retail sales numbers at 7:30 am CT on Tuesday, Blue Line Futures said this morning. “After weak consumer sentiment, we are aware but not worried about the health of the largest economic driver; we expect retail sales to stay on solid footing as restaurant reservations, TSA numbers, and support from monetary and fiscal factors have remained stable,” Blue Line Futures said.