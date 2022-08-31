Grains trending lower on international news

China PMI was lower than expected, underscoring their economic slowdown. This could reduce their raw material imports including U.S. soybeans, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
Disappointing news about EU inflation is also taking corn futures down this morning, Freed said.
Farm Future magazine did a survey of 692 farmers between July 13 and Aug. 1. They expect corn acres to increase 5% to 94.282 million acres and soybeans down 0.8% to 87.331 million acres, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.