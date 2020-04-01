Reports that Argentinian port facilities are slowly returning to more normal operations was a source of pressure across the soy complex, says Hightower. Additionally, a “sharp selloff to a new record low in the Brazilian currency will make their soybeans more competitive on the global export market than U.S. soybeans,” they said
ADM Ag Market View says after USDA released the Prospective Plantings report yesterday, and when combined the start of a new month, funds have been big sellers today. “Without a weather scare, there is just not a lot of bullish corn news,” they said.