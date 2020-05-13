The grain markets saw “heavy losses” throughout much of today’s session, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Much of the pressure was from yesterday’s USDA reports and “decent planting progress” with more rain expected to hit the Midwest to close out the week, she said.
There was also a U.S./China trade meeting today around the Phase One agreement, she said. “Chatter today was that China may look to increase import quotas for U.S. corn and wheat in a pledge to comply with world trade rules,” she said.