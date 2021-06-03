 Skip to main content
Grains unable to hold strong start

“The Ag markets opened stronger on weather worries and potential for low yielding crops despite increased acreage going back into production,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “One weather model suggested a wetter pattern to develop over the US Northern Plains and the markets spiraled into negative territory. The markets came off their lows by the close.”

“Our weather guy could see 80% of US Midwest could see 1 inch of rain in June,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “50% of the Midwest could see 2 inches. Normal Midwest June rain is near 4 inches. Interesting that the fact the ridge may move west could increase chances for more ridging July and August.”

