Grains up, but outside markets worry about inflation

Grains are mostly up this morning, highlighted by double-digit gains in corn and soybeans, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. This continues their roller coaster patterns in recent days.
Potential interest rate hikes and economic growth is firming up the U.S. dollar recently, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
John Payne of Daniels Trading said referenced an interview with Warren Buffett, noting that inflation problems may be coming. “It is interesting to see the take on this economy from someone with some skin in the game, relative to those watching from the pressbox,” Daniels said.
The next major USDA report, May Supply and Demand, is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 12.