Grains up during stimulus talks

Equities are slightly higher this morning with stimulus talks still progressing, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Leaders are saying they hope to come to an agreement sometime soon.
In Brazil, conditions are still expected to be favorable for crop development in most of the nation. In Argentina, a beneficial rain event is still expected to impact central and southern production areas of the nation Friday, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
With the sanitary and feeding changes in place and apparently working, China’s demand for meal, corn and feed wheat should continue to escalate, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. While China has taken a breather on U.S. purchases over the last month, it should only be a short-term pause.
CropWatch Weekly Update
