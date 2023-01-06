Grains up – for now

Corn futures are higher on what some feel is profit taking after drop of 32 cents this week, Steve Freed of ADM Services said this morning.
Soybeans up this morning as dry conditions are expected to continue in Argentina until the middle of next week, but in the short term a sharp rally in the U.S. dollar and further weakness in the stock market are seen as negative forces, The Hightower Report said today.
The FAO food price index fell for a ninth consecutive month to 132.4, down from 135 in November. Veg oils lead the decline, while sugar and dairy made slight increases. The 2022 index average was 143.7, up 14.3% from 2021 and the highest on record, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.