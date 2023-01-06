 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grains up – for now

Corn futures are higher on what some feel is profit taking after drop of 32 cents this week, Steve Freed of ADM Services said this morning.

People are also reading…

Soybeans up this morning as dry conditions are expected to continue in Argentina until the middle of next week, but in the short term a sharp rally in the U.S. dollar and further weakness in the stock market are seen as negative forces, The Hightower Report said today.

The FAO food price index fell for a ninth consecutive month to 132.4, down from 135 in November. Veg oils lead the decline, while sugar and dairy made slight increases. The 2022 index average was 143.7, up 14.3% from 2021 and the highest on record, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern abo…

Soybeans

Brazil’s forecast is mostly wet for the next week. The general consensus among traders is that Brazil is going to going to harvest a record so…

Interest rates increase

Fed interest rates increased by 0.5% yesterday, putting them in a range of 4.25-4.5%, leaving the door open for more increases in the coming y…

Wheat

Wheat is expected to be lower in KC and Chicago, but they appear to be finding support. Minneapolis wheat trade remains sideways, Patti Uhrich…

Wheat

Wheat futures are supported by talk that 2023 export supplies may have peaked. Higher Dollar today could offer resistance, said Steve Freed of…

Corn

Corn ended the year just above its 200-day moving average and will look to build on an improving export outlook, said Kevin Stockard of CHS He…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News