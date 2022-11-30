Grains up on potential China demand and dry SA weather

People are also reading…
While the export outlook remains questionable, as of Nov. 15 the corn market has been stable within a range “and there seems to be enough positive cash news so that any minor weather issue in South America could spark a significant rally,” The Hightower Report said today.
While corn and soybeans are higher today, traders are waiting for fresh news. The EPA is expected to announce Renewable Fuels Standard volumes for 2023, sometime today, and of interest to soybean growers, the USDA’s Fats and Oils report is also scheduled for release today, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.