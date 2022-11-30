 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grains up on potential China demand and dry SA weather

People are also reading…

While the export outlook remains questionable, as of Nov. 15 the corn market has been stable within a range “and there seems to be enough positive cash news so that any minor weather issue in South America could spark a significant rally,” The Hightower Report said today.

While corn and soybeans are higher today, traders are waiting for fresh news. The EPA is expected to announce Renewable Fuels Standard volumes for 2023, sometime today, and of interest to soybean growers, the USDA’s Fats and Oils report is also scheduled for release today, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi…

Grain markets start week quietly

"As expected we started the week out with little to no fresh news in the grain world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The macro sector …

Corn

USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, sa…

Corn

Corn is supported by strong U.S. domestic cash basis and lack of new U.S. farmer selling plus drier than normal conditions across Argentina an…

Rail strike may be avoided

It appears that congressional action will remove the risk of a strike of which the deadline is December 9, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

U.S. plans to take legal steps against Mexico’s decision to ban GMO corn imports by 2024. There is an ongoing energy policy dispute between th…

Corn

The corn market is lacking any news providing significant direction, CHS Hedging said. “Chinese corn markets were down 6-7 cents overnight,” t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News