With yesterday’s post-close report about a finalized U.S./China Phase 1 trade deal, grain markets traded higher overnight. However, the reports have yet to be confirmed by the White House or China, so the markets will be waiting for additional news today.
“The market has held those gains but has failed to tack on any additional because of the silence coming from both Trump's twitter feed and the Chinese government,” John Payne of Daniel’s Trading said.
“General trade influences today will also include economic data and U.K. election results as traders try to envision how next year's markets will look,” Allendale said.