Grains up slightly waiting for news

The USDA could increase U.S. 2020/21 export demand for corn in today’s WASDE report. But with the slower export sales pace of soybeans, it could keep demand steady for soybeans for this crop year, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update.
“The agency usually does not make changes to production estimates on this report but could adjust demand numbers,” TFM said.
Corn basis pushes were made yesterday at ethanol plants, supporting futures, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.
The reservoir created by the Hoover Dam has dropped to its lowest level ever, indicating just how dry it is in western U.S., Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.