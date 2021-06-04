 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grains up this morning following downs yesterday

Grains up this morning following downs yesterday

As the market respects the long-term uptrend, volatility has increased, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today. ”The talk this week continues to be a mix of very good crop ratings offset by worries of a drier forecast,” TFM said.

John Payne of Daniels Trading expects some choppiness early in the trade today, but with hot/dry weather forecasted for this weekend, he expects short sellers “to bail before the close with Monday's crop progress and WASDE next week”.

“This year’s weather market could be particularly violent with the need for trend yields combined with the bloated compositions and more money sloshing around,” said Jacob Christy of the Andersons. Going forward, he said he expects we will see more of what we saw this week especially as July weather forecasts start coming out.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market opened stronger on tight supplies, decent demand, and worries of the Brazilian corn crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market opened higher on tight stocks, dry weather conditions, and borrowed strength from palm oil and soyoil markets,” Ami Heesch…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

USDA Inspections reports showed 2.049 MMT of corn shipped in week ending May 27 -- over half to China and a jump of 17.36% from last week and …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA Inspections report showed 192,221 MMT of soybeans were exported during week ending May 27, a 4-week low and down 57.5% from same week in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

China has slowed their purchases of oilseeds “due to negative crush margins,” Total Farm Marketing said. There have been no Chinese purchases …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are higher this morning as markets are “on the forecasts, and not the strong (condition) ratings,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging sai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Temperatures are expected to stay generally warm this week and there will be precipitation that will benefit crops in the U.S., said Jack Scov…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News