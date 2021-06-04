Grains up this morning following downs yesterday

As the market respects the long-term uptrend, volatility has increased, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today. ”The talk this week continues to be a mix of very good crop ratings offset by worries of a drier forecast,” TFM said.
John Payne of Daniels Trading expects some choppiness early in the trade today, but with hot/dry weather forecasted for this weekend, he expects short sellers “to bail before the close with Monday's crop progress and WASDE next week”.
“This year’s weather market could be particularly violent with the need for trend yields combined with the bloated compositions and more money sloshing around,” said Jacob Christy of the Andersons. Going forward, he said he expects we will see more of what we saw this week especially as July weather forecasts start coming out.