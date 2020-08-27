While there is still uncertainty on the weather, traders see a significant drop in production from the August USDA estimate, The Hightower Report said today.
However, U.S. ethanol demand recovery has stalled after seeing a quick rebound in the spring, ethanol production was reported at 931,000 bpd yesterday up just 5,000 bpd. Inventories were also seen increasing by 0.1 million to 20.4 million barrels, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.
The highlight for global markets today will come at midmorning when Fed Chair Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, and his comments are widely expected to provide fresh insight on upcoming Fed policy, The Hightower Report said today.