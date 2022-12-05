 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grains up today as man stocks are down

To start the first full week in December, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services says grains are marginally higher as U.S. stocks are lower, the U.S. dollar is mixed and crude is higher while ethanol demand is worrisome.

People are also reading…

While the technical action for corn is bearish and export news continues to worsen, the market is still not reacting to Argentina weather. Plantings for both corn and soybeans are well behind normal and conditions for germination are poor as well with talk of the need for replanting, The Hightower Report said this morning.

The USDA will release its WASDE report for this month on Dec. 9, but Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging says the December report “has historically been uneventful.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rail strike may be avoided

It appears that congressional action will remove the risk of a strike of which the deadline is December 9, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Corn

U.S. plans to take legal steps against Mexico’s decision to ban GMO corn imports by 2024. There is an ongoing energy policy dispute between th…

Mixed crop markets led by soy, wheat

“Grain futures closed the day out mixed with corn lower, but higher soybean and wheat futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The big…

Corn

“Futures failed to close higher with a stronger wheat and soybean market,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ethanol production for the w…

Corn

The corn market is trading lower “in sympathy with the wheat market.” Prices are drawing additional pressure from lack of demand and continuat…

Corn

Argentine corn plantings were reported at 25% complete versus 40% on average, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Corn, wheat slide to close out week

The corn market traded lower in sympathy with the wheat market. Prices drew additional pressure from lack of demand and continuation of Ukrain…

Corn

“Futures fell in sympathy with soybeans and wheat as news to encourage the upside is limited right now,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News