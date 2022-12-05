Grains up today as man stocks are down

To start the first full week in December, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services says grains are marginally higher as U.S. stocks are lower, the U.S. dollar is mixed and crude is higher while ethanol demand is worrisome.
While the technical action for corn is bearish and export news continues to worsen, the market is still not reacting to Argentina weather. Plantings for both corn and soybeans are well behind normal and conditions for germination are poor as well with talk of the need for replanting, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The USDA will release its WASDE report for this month on Dec. 9, but Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging says the December report “has historically been uneventful.”