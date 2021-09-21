Grains waiting for USDA, harvest info

After rains came through portions of the Midwest overnight, the upcoming weather forecasts call for warmer and drier than normal conditions which may speed up harvest progress, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.
John Payne said the grain markets were quiet after yesterday’s volatility. “From the grain perspective… there’s not a lot to sink your teeth into at this point outside of the harvest and the USDA report that will come out at the end of September.” He said basis levels are staying strong at the moment.
Chinese markets will reopen overnight as the country wraps up its Mid-Autumn Festival.